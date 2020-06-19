News Regarding Police Involvement In The #SpeakingOut Accusations

The West Yorkshire Police will begin investigating the large number of sexual abuse allegations made against members of the British wrestling community, including several members of WWE’s NXT UK roster, according to BBC New Reporter Jonathan Savage.

Savage writes, “West Yorkshire Police have confirmed to the BBC that they are “carrying out initial enquiries” after members of the UK pro wrestling community alleged a number of cases of abuse, using the hashtag.”

Two of the names mentioned were Travis Banks and former NXT crusierweight champion Jordan Devlin, with WWE investigating the allegations made against Devlin. PROGRESS Wrestling has since suspended both men from the promotion indefinitely.

