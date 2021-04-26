News Regarding Randy Orton Injury and His Storyline Direction

Over the past several days, there was speculation going around that Randy Orton was possibly injured during his match against Matt Riddle on last week’s WWE RAW.

Orton looked like he messed up his own shoulder throwing a punch, hopefully he's all right. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 20, 2021

Fightful.com stated the following about Orton:

“We’re told that Orton sustained a deep bruise in the area, but initially at least there didn’t seem to be major damage that would sideline him for a long period of time.”

In regards to Orton’s storyline direction, Orton was scheduled to have a match against Braun Strowman on last week’s RAW. Fightful also noted that Riddle was originally supposed to continue his feud with Sheamus after Wrestlemania 37. However, Orton reportedly expressed interest in working with Riddle and plans were changed.