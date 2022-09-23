News Regarding Recent WWE Corporate Departures

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It has been reported that WWE has issued multiple corporate releases this month.

This week, employees in the WWE marketing department were let go, according to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Several Vice Presidents have left the company as a result of this move.

Despite the departures, WWE published job listings this week for several high-profile positions, including Senior Vice President of Customer Growth, Vice President of Affiliates, and Vice President of Marketing Operations.

