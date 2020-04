On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Shawn Spears used the sharpshooter as his new finishing move. Spears commented on using the move:

For those commenting: A while back, I sent a text to @BretHart asking a question. He told me: “Go for it, it works” Tonight as @IAmJericho mentioned, I paid tribute to a Canadian ICON by winning via the #Sharpshooter It just makes sense. Mine now.#LoveYouBret @AEWrestling — ⭐️Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) April 30, 2020