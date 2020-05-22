News Regarding Stadium Stampede At AEW Double or Nothing, Photo of Setup

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing:

“Should be noted that it appears the Stadium Stampede match is being taped today [Friday] which means they will be able to edit it and they will be able to do some potentially very very wacky things with creative editing. The rest of the pay-per-view tomorrow is live, but the Stadium Stampede match is taped.” (Quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

A photo was published online earlier today of the ring being set up: