News Regarding The Production AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

With the Blood and Guts steel cage being constructed prior the the start of AEW Dynamite’s May 5th broadcast, the first hour of the show was taped on a different night. Jacob Cohen was in attendance for the live show and noted that fans in attendance were providing crowd noise for the pre-taped matches. Scott Fishman compared the situation to audience members reacting to a viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show film. Prior to Dynamite starting, AEW President Tony Khan said that fans could get a refund if they didn’t like the format of the show.

Tony Khan is out, he says we are the best fans in the world

We are going to be the crowd noise for the entire show even though the first hour is taped

Omega & Nakazawa vs Moxley & Kingston is opening the show

If you want a refund you can get it now

