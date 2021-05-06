News Regarding The Production AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

With the Blood and Guts steel cage being constructed prior the the start of AEW Dynamite’s May 5th broadcast, the first hour of the show was taped on a different night. Jacob Cohen was in attendance for the live show and noted that fans in attendance were providing crowd noise for the pre-taped matches. Scott Fishman compared the situation to audience members reacting to a viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show film. Prior to Dynamite starting, AEW President Tony Khan said that fans could get a refund if they didn’t like the format of the show.

