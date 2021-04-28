News Regarding Ticket Sales For Blood and Guts Edition Of AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, DailysPlace.com revealed that the upcoming Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite will have 50% capacity with seating pods.

Tickets went on sale on April 26th and F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer commented on how well they were selling…

“They had a good first day, tickets went on sale today. I don’t know the number because I haven’t heard how many they put on sale. I know 2,500 will be the max, but they put a number on sale, around 1,500, could be 100 more or less.

As of two hours after they put the tickets on sale they had 354 tickets left. So I mean it was over 1,000 sold, it might be 1,200. As far as first-day sales they are at the level they would be for a pay-per-view, so it’s good.”

