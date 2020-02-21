News Regarding Ticket Sales For WWE and AEW Events

Here is some news regarding ticket sales for upcoming WWE and AEW events via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com:

* Wrestlemania 36 isn’t sold out but there are only a few thousands tickets left on the primary market. Secondary market ticket prices start at $39.

* For the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, tickets aren’t being sold in the upper deck and there are still seats left in the lower sections. Secondary market ticket prices start at $45.

* Demand for the RAW after Wrestlemania is down from previous years with only about 35% of the upper deck being made available and a few lower sections being closed off. Secondary market ticket prices start at $33.

* The Elimination Chamber PPV is selling well with only about $1,500 tickets left. Secondary market ticket prices start at $51.

* NXT Takeover: Portland ended up drawing 7,800 fans after a slow start due to local promotion and television angles.

* While not an instant sell-out, most of the tickets for AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV have been sold at around 8,000-9,000.

* Around 3,300 tickets have been sold for the AEW Dynamite taping in Boston on April 15th. There are plenty of seats still available for both the Boston taping and the Philadelphia taping on April 22nd.