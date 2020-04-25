News Regarding Triple H’s SmackDown Segment, Jon Moxley – WWE Backstage

– According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the Triple H 25th anniversary segment on WWE Smackdown went way longer than it was intended to. The segment was meant to be around 10 minutes but went almost twice as long. Since the segment was pre-taped, WWE was able to edit it without going over the scheduled broadcast time.

– In an interview with PWInsider.com, Jon Moxley revealed that Renee Young did get heat from WWE for his unscheduled cameo during a recent episode of WWE Backstage. Moxley did not elaborate but noted that “the short answer is yes” in regards to her getting in trouble.