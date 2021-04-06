News Regarding Upcoming WWE PPV Events

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the 2021 WWE Money in the Bank PPV will take place five weeks after Wrestlemania Sunday on Sunday, May 16th. The 2021 WWE Backlash PPV will take place five weeks after MITB on Sunday, June 20th.

Both events are scheduled to take place at the new WWE Thunderdome at the Yuengling Center. As previously noted, the Yuengling Center’s website noted that fans will not be permitted to attend events and WWE’s residency is currently listed through August 3rd.

Here is a recap of last year’s MITB PPV which features both ladder matches taking place at WWE’s Headquarters in Stamford, CT: