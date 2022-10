News Regarding WWE’s Holiday TV Schedule

Everyone, including WWE, is gearing up for the holiday season. PWInsider.com reported on WWE’s current plans for December television episodes.

Except for December 23rd, WWE will air live episodes of SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the week before and then tape the December 23 episode at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

WWE will broadcast live episodes of NXT on December 8 and 12. WWE will tape the December 20 and 27 episodes from the Performance Center on December 14 before returning to live episodes on January 6.

It’s still unclear what WWE will do for RAW on December 26, but the RAW brand will have a live event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. WWE will hold a live SmackDown brand event from MSG that night.

WWE does have a RAW event the week before at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, so WWE may tape that episode of RAW on December 26 the week before.

The following are the WWE events scheduled for December:

* Friday, December 2: SmackDown – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

* Saturday, December 3: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y.

* Sunday, December 4: SuperShow Holiday Tour – VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Va.

* Monday, December 5: Raw – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Friday, December 9: SmackDown – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

* Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich.

* Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, W. Va.

* Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.

* Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.

* Monday, December 12: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

* Friday, December 16: SmackDown – Allstate Arena in Chicago

* Saturday, December 17: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Ill.

* Sunday, December 18: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.

* Monday, December 19: Raw – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

* Monday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

* Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

* Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

* Thursday, December 29: WWE Live Holiday Tour – FTX Arena in Miami

* Friday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

* Friday, December 30: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

* Friday, January 6: SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, Ten