Next AEW Dark Tapings for Universal Studios Revealed

AEW has scheduled the next Dark tapings for Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida.
On Saturday, December 17, several Dark episodes will be taped. The first session will be from 2 to 5pm, and the second session will be from 7 to 10pm.
Tickets are available at AEWTix.com and doors open thirty minutes before each session. The tweet below provides additional information:
