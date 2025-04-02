Next Two Topics Revealed For Upcoming Episodes Of Dark Side Of The Ring

ViceTV revealed they will air a new episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” later tonight. The episode will focus on the life of Tony Halme, known to wrestling fans around the world as Ludvig Borga in WWE and as a star in NJPW. Tonight’s episode, titled “Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser From Helsinki,” will explore his journey from a Finnish wrestling villain to a controversial politician.

The episode, airing at 10PM ET, will also highlight his life’s turbulent and destructive aspects beyond his wrestling career.

Following tonight’s episode, next week’s “Dark Side of the Ring” episode will focus on the late, great pro wrestling legend Leon White, better known as Big Van Vader.