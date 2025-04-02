Next Two Topics Revealed For Upcoming Episodes Of Dark Side Of The Ring

ViceTV revealed they will air a new episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” later tonight. The episode will focus on the life of Tony Halme, known to wrestling fans around the world as Ludvig Borga in WWE and as a star in NJPW. Tonight’s episode, titled “Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser From Helsinki,” will explore his journey from a Finnish wrestling villain to a controversial politician.
The episode, airing at 10PM ET, will also highlight his life’s turbulent and destructive aspects beyond his wrestling career.
Following tonight’s episode, next week’s “Dark Side of the Ring” episode will focus on the late, great pro wrestling legend Leon White, better known as Big Van Vader.
Ludvig Borga’s demeanor in the locker room made him an outsider among his peers and the discovery of his controversial tattoos made it easy for the WWF to eventually sever ties with him.
Dark Side of the Ring airs tomorrow, April 1 at 10P ET on the VICE TV channel. pic.twitter.com/1du4is8eBm
