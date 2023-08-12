Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Gets Texas Death Match, International Title Bout

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the special annual Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite next week in Nashville, TN., a Texas Death Match between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy and an AEW International Championship showdown between Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta has been announced.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show, where the proceeds will go to the Maui fire victims.

AEW DYNAMITE: FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN 2023

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta (AEW International Title)* MJF & Adam Cole appear* Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy (Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match)* Kenny Omega talks with Jim Ross about ALL IN* The Bunny vs. Britt Baker (For ALL IN Title Match Spot)* Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates of Agony

