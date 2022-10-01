Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Have an Overrun

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that next Wednesday’s (October 5) episode of AEW Dynamite will have a longer runtime.

There will be an additional 15 minutes. This is the three-year anniversary episode of Dynamite. The show will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time and is scheduled to end at 10:15 p.m. Eastern time.

“To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total! + #BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week! See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT,” Khan tweeted.

To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total!

+#BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week! See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022

The event will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. On Friday, AEW will broadcast live episodes of Rampage and Battle of the Belts.

Here’s the latest Dynamite card:

* Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Luchasaurus in action against an unknown opponent.

* “National Scissoring Day” with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn