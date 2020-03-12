Next Week’s Dynamite Changing Locations, AEW Blood and Guts Status Uncertain

– AEW issued the following statement this evening:

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. pic.twitter.com/4OGpiRW1oU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 8. Additional details will be forthcoming. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020

– New Jersey’s Prudential Center, the venue that was scheduled to host the Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on March 25th, issued a statement noting that the arena has “postponed all events at the Prudential Center through the end of March” due to the Coronavirus concerns. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.