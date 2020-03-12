Next Week’s Dynamite Changing Locations, AEW Blood and Guts Status Uncertain

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– AEW issued the following statement this evening:

– New Jersey’s Prudential Center, the venue that was scheduled to host the Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on March 25th, issued a statement noting that the arena has “postponed all events at the Prudential Center through the end of March” due to the Coronavirus concerns. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR