Next Weeks IMPACT Wrestling on AXS Tv Schedule

Here is what is set for next week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:

3 PM – Final Resolution 2009, which featured:

*TNA champ AJ Styles vs. Daniels.

*Desmond Wolfe vs. Kurt Angle – Three Degrees of Pain.

*Bobby Lashley vs. Scott Steiner – Last Man Standing.

*TNA Tag Team champs The British Invasion vs. The Motor City Machineguns.

*Raven & Dr. Stevie vs. Mick Foley & Abyss.

*TNA Knockouts champ ODB vs. Tara.

*The Feast or Fired Match: Abdul Bashir vs. Big Rob vs. Kevin Nash vs. Samoa Joe vs. Cody Deaner vs. Consequences Creed vs. Eric Young vs. Homicide vs. James Storm vs. Jay Lethal vs. Kiyoshi vs. Robert Roode.

*Team 3D, Rhino and Jesse Neal vs. D’Angelo Dinero, Matt Morgan, Hernandez and Suicide – Elimination Tag.

7 PM – Impact in 60: Mike Bennett.

8 PM – Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

*The aftermath of Victory Road 2022.