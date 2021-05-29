Next Week’s SmackDown To Feature Two Championship Matches

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will see Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defend his championship against Kevin Owens. Commander Azeez will be banned from ringside.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Owens dominate Crews in a non-title match until Azeez attacked him with the Nigerian Nail for the DQ. Owens was left choking and gasping for air at ringside. Adam Pearce later caught up with Owens in the trainer’s room. Owens, who was still selling the Nigerian Nail, asked for a title shot on next week’s show. Pearce made the match and ruled that Azeez will be banned from ringside. Last week’s SmackDown main event saw Crews retain his title in a Fatal 4 Way over Owens, Big E and Sami Zayn. He got the pin on Big E after a returning Aleister Black interfered. Black did not appear on tonight’s show.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defending against The Usos.

Tonight’s SmackDown opener saw Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso team up for the first time since March 2020, defeating The Street Profits. Jimmy later approached Pearce and asked to face the winner of tonight’s main event, and Pearce agreed. The main event saw The Mysterios retain their titles over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a WrestleMania Backlash rematch. The storyline going into next week’s title shot for The Usos has Jey conflicted about teaming up with his brother. Tonight’s show featured backstage segments where WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tried to make Jey feel guilty about reuniting with his brother. While Jimmy was excited about next week’s title shot, Jey was worried about leaving Reigns out.