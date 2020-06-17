Next Week’s “The Bump” Guests, Shotzi Video TakeOver Video

– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at Shotzi Blackheart from the recent WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. Blackheart teamed with Tegan Nox and Mia Yim to defeat Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will see Blackheart and Nox challenge Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Nox is also featured in this new video from the WWE PC YouTube channel.

– Xavier Woods, Cesaro and Breezango have been announced for next Wednesday’s edition of The Bump. The show airs at 10am ET on all WWE digital platforms.