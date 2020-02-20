Next WWE Break It Down Episode, Rusev Attends Movie Premiere, & More

– Trish Stratus has been announced for the next episode of WWE’s Break It Down series. The episode will premiere Sunday, March 1st on the WWE Network at 10am ET. Trish will discuss her “most epic matches” during the special.

– NXT Superstar Killian Dain turns 35 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki turns 77 and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim turns 43. Also, today would have been the 99th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers.

– NXT UK’s Mark Andrews just released another “My First Match” video to his personal YouTube page, featuring NXT’s Joaquin Wilde. They sit down with Rachel Evers and Kassius Ohno to watch Wilde’s first indy match from 2004. The episode can be seen here-

– Rusev attended the premiere of the “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” movie in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, as seen in the photos below. Lana was not there.