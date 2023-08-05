NFL Legend/Former WCW Star Steve McMichael In Intensive Care

Our best wishes go to former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

Misty McMichael mentioned her husband is in the hospital in an Instagram post. He was admitted to the hospital Thursday night with Sepsis and pneumonia. She also included a photo of him with the caption “Prayers For Mongo.”

The legendary NFL player spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears. McMichael is well-liked in the community for his charitable work both on and off the field. Wrestling fans may recall him from his appearances on WWE Raw leading up to WrestleMania 11, where he brawled with Kama during the build to the Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow match. McMichael was a member of LT’s team at Mania 11.

But the most famous part of his wrestling career is when he signed with WCW as an announcer and then joined Ric Flair’s Four Horsemen faction.

McMichael has been suffering from ALS for many years.