NFL Star Wants To Wrestle Triple H

During an episode of WWE’s The Bump, Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard of the NFL challenged Triple H to match and here was Triple H’s response:

“Interesting, you really must have ALL the smoke! 😂 @dsleon45. If you ever need to find me, I’ll be at the CWC every Weds for @WWENXT. @PatMcAfeeShow can give you directions… just be sure to bring your helmet, so as @TheRock says, I’ll turn it sideways & ah.. you know the rest!”