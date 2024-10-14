Nia Jax Addresses The Possibility Of Joining The Bloodline Faction In WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax discussed the idea of joining the Bloodline faction in WWE in an interview with The Daily Mail.

“It’s only been discussed by fans. I definitely think that’s an easy thing to go to, but I also know that the boys really support us in our journey. And they want us to be successful in our own right and pave our own path and create our own legacy. If it does come down to it to where they need a little bit of our assistance, you know that we’re going to be there without even a second guess. But right now, they’re big fans of ours and what we’re doing in the women’s division. But like I said, if it’s needed, we’re going to be there.”

“It’s incredible to watch, because when I first came up, The Usos were doing their thing, Roman was still a part of The Shield, so I got to see them grow from those characters to now, and I’m so proud of them, because they worked incredibly hard, nobody saw the times that they were sacrificing time with their family and sacrificing leisure time, to just really work hard and put in the work to where now everybody’s like, ‘Oh, The Bloodline’. It’s been 15 years of hard work for those boys to get to where they are, and now watching how universal they are in every culture, how everybody wants to be a part of The Bloodline and throw up the ones, it actually gives me chills talking about it, because I’m incredibly proud of them.”