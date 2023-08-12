Nia Jax Asked About A Potential WWE Return Amidst Internet Rumors

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been “some rumblings” of a possible Nia Jax return to WWE in recent days. Jax was asked about the rumors during an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda.com.

“I don’t have the answer. Right now, I’m just hanging out. I’m enjoying being home with my family. I have a new nephew, and I’ve kind of started being obsessed with being in Pilates.”

“I am training. I’ll train over at D-Von Dudley’s ring. He’s great, and then I go over to Natty and TJ’s, so they run me through some drills and stuff like that. I have matches and that. I’ll get in the ring every now and then with some of my friends like Charlotte and her husband, Manny.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)