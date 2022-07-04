Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Promotion for Ad That “Misleads People”

Prior to the launch of the new Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion, former WWE talent Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and other stars were confirmed. The event, though, had to be postponed from June 4 to July 9. Fanene said via Twitter that she will no longer be appearing at the event even though it is still being advertised.

“I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate that this misleads people!”