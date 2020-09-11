Nia Jax Calls Out WWE For Using ‘Facetune’ Feature

View this post on Instagram

I get that Facetune is a “thing” now, but I’m not a big fan. I wear enough makeup and have great hair installed to pick up where I lack in looks, Facetune is a bit much. Yes, in my untouched pic you can see a big zit on my chin, whatevs. I have asked WWE to please replace my obviously facetuned pic with the untouched, I’m not happy with the message it sends.