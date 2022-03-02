Nia Jax Claims That She Gets Calls About How “Miserable” People Are In WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Nia Jax recently turned down an offer to make an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE.

A fan on Twitter wrote to Nia Jax and expressed interest in seeing her returning to WWE as part of a tag team with Doudrop. Here was Nia’s response: “No thank you! I get calls daily on how everyone is miserable there.”

In a reply to Nia, another fan said that people were telling her what she wanted to hear and they would quit if things were that bad. Nia then had this response: “You have zero idea about how their contracts work. Ask Ali..but anywaysss. Ok that’s enough pot stirring for the day.”

