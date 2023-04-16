Nia Jax Comments On A Possible WWE Return Following 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance

Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE.

Nia discussed a possible return to WWE on the Ring The Belle podcast.

“I’m the last person to know. Honestly. How many times have they told me right before something happens? Rumble (2019), Survivor Series (2018), even coming back for the Rumble. I’m the last person to know. I couldn’t tell you. ‘Give us the tea.’ I don’t know. They’re going to tell me last minute. That’s probably what may or may not happen, who knows.”

Nia also commented on missing wrestling:

“There is nothing like it. There is nothing like getting in the ring and performing in front of thousands of people. When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment. I was like, ‘ah.’ That adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going. I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I would have been in there longer. I wish I would have had a full match.’ It hit me. I go train with Nattie (Neidhart) and TJ (Wilson) sometimes in their ring. Just for a good workout. You still have that fire.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)