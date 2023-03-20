Nia Jax Comments On A Potential Run With AEW

Nia Jax returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE after being away from the company since November 2021, but she hasn’t appeared since.

Jax stated the following about a possible run with AEW during a virtual signing.

“I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I’m really good friends with Saraya, I love what she’s doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different.”

You can check out the complete appearance below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)