Nia Jax Comments On Her “Unsafe” Reputation

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax discussed her “unsafe” in-ring reputation during her recent chat with Ring The Belle.

She said, “Sometimes mistakes happen, and I never want to be unsafe. I always made it a point to make sure people felt comfortable getting in the ring with me, and so that kind of hurt my feelings, but I knew backstage people had my back.”

Jax is also a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Shayna Baszler.

Nia Jax Drops Almost 50 Pounds Since October (Photo)

You can check out her appearance below: