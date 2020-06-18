Nia Jax Comments On Raw Finish Storyline, Mercedes Martinez Promo, & More

– Fans want WWE NXT Superstars The Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis to form a new tag team. Last night’s NXT episode saw Dream dismiss the idea after Lumis created a drawing of the two holding the NXT Tag Team Titles together. WWE issued a poll today asking fans if Dream should team up with Lumis. As of this writing, 69% voted yes while the rest went with no.

– As noted, night’s NXT episode featured a new “coming soon” vignette for veteran talent Mercedes Martinez, who finally inked a contract with the company back in January. Below is the full promo.

“19 years I’ve been rugged, thugged, grinding, hustling, and here I am,” Martinez says in the vignette. “No non-sense, all action. I’m not here to lose. Every single female better watch their back. Everyone needs to know who Mercedes Martinez is.”

– As noted earlier, WWE issued a storyline update today noting that they are reviewing the conduct of Nia Jax and referee John Cone after the controversial finish in Jax’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka this past Monday night. Cone also issued comments and said he did not think it was a fast count. The pin came as Cone was about to disqualify Jax for putting hands on him.

Jax took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to WWE’s announcement.

“What a punk! [pouting face emoji],” she wrote.

Jax also said Cone needs to learn how to referee.

She added in a follow-up tweet, “Dear John, Learn how to do your job! Sincerely, Me”

Speculation is that this finish and the double count out at Backlash will lead to some sort of stipulation match between Jax and Asuka at WWE Extreme Rules on July 19.

