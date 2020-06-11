Nia Jax Comments On Returning Following Her Injury, Facing Asuka, More (Video)

During today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump”, Nia Jax commented on facing Asuka at Backlash this Sunday night, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On how she’s feeling mentally heading into the match: “I hate that question. I get asked that question all the time before like a big match. ‘Where are you mentally, where are you mentally?’ First of all, none of your business! Don’t worry about it. The day of, I’ll be prepared.”

On her struggles with Asuka all the way back to NXT: “I feel like you’re trying to make a dig at me, which is really rude. But I am not my past, so don’t worry about that. I’m very, very prepared for what Asuka has to give, and I’m positive that I will beat her on Sunday at Backlash.”

On being in a title match so soon after coming back from double knee surgery: “Everybody wants to make it seem like the double knee surgery was something that held me back, and that ‘Oh my gosh, look what you overcame!’ I had no doubt that I would come back and dominate and be as amazing as I am right now. So you can think, ‘Oh, look what she overcame.’ I don’t care what I overcame to get here. I’m a badass, no matter what, double knee surgery or not. So Asuka just better be ready, because they are brand new and I’m ready to stomp all over her face.”