Nia Jax Comments On Rumors Of A Potential Return To WWE

Nia Jax return rumors continue.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter, the women’s wrestling star addressed rumors of her possibly returning to WWE and revealed that she has been training.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the possibility of a WWE return: “I don’t have the answer. Right now, I’m enjoying being at home with my family. I have a new nephew and I’ve kind of started being obsessed with Pilates.”

On how she is training: “I am training. I’ll train over at D-Von Dudley’s ring, he’s great, and then I go over to Nattie and TJ’s [Natalya & Tyson Kidd], so they run me through some drills and stuff like that, and I have matches… I’ll get in the ring every now and then with some of my friends like Charlotte [Flair] and her husband, Manny [Andrade].”

On buying a 40 acre farm in Florida: “I bought a farm. It’s in Florida, it’s about 40 acres. Right now, we’re just kind of clearing it and sectioning it off for animals. We have hemp, we grow hemp on there, we have chickens, we have ducks. I like open land, I like being out away from everything. I love it and eventually I want to rescue a bunch of dogs.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.