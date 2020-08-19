Nia Jax Comments On Velveteen Dream Scandal, Asuka Dyes Her Hair, WWE Stock

Nia Jax commented on a post about WWE’s investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations about Velveteen Dream on Instagram. As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H said in an interview with CBS Sports that the company investigated the allegations that Dream attempted to groom minors and “didn’t find anything.”

Jax replied to a an Instagram post about the allegations from the Daily Accolade Instagram account about Triple H’s response. Jax’s post was a series of clown face emojis.

Former RAW Women’s Champion Asuka dyed her hair. You can check out the video below of her hair appointment.

In an update on WWE’s Stock, WWE’s stock closed at $44.77 on Tuesday, down $0.12 (0.77%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.24% on the day.