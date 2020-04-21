Nia Jax Criticized Over Spot With Kairi Sane On WWE RAW

Nia Jax was criticized on social media for how she slammed Kairi Sane into the corner on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. Here are the some of the comments with people referring to Nia as an unsafe worker:

Nia Jax is one of the most fucking useless and dangerous workers in the company. She needs to be fired! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eH9LUWx34e — Grand Master Chris #CancelCOVID (@ChrisFandoms) April 21, 2020

We all make mistakes. But when does someone make “enough” mistakes to take action? Nia Jax is not safe to work with. pic.twitter.com/RT7MSDUgrN — JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) April 21, 2020

Let’s be honest Nia Jax does not belong in a damn wrestling Ring #Raw — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) April 21, 2020

WWE have got to stop with this obsession with pushing Nia Jax It's actually scary watching her pick up her opponents. Could've easily ended Charlotte & Kairi's careers. Dangerous is an understatement #WWERaw — Darryl Cullip (@DCullip_51) April 21, 2020