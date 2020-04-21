Nia Jax Criticized Over Spot With Kairi Sane On WWE RAW

Nia Jax was criticized on social media for how she slammed Kairi Sane into the corner on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. Here are the some of the comments with people referring to Nia as an unsafe worker:
Nia Jax is one of the most fucking useless and dangerous workers in the company. She needs to be fired! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eH9LUWx34e
— Grand Master Chris #CancelCOVID (@ChrisFandoms) April 21, 2020
We all make mistakes.
But when does someone make “enough” mistakes to take action?
Nia Jax is not safe to work with. pic.twitter.com/RT7MSDUgrN
— JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) April 21, 2020
Let’s be honest Nia Jax does not belong in a damn wrestling Ring #Raw
— keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) April 21, 2020
WWE have got to stop with this obsession with pushing Nia Jax
It's actually scary watching her pick up her opponents. Could've easily ended Charlotte & Kairi's careers.
Dangerous is an understatement #WWERaw
— Darryl Cullip (@DCullip_51) April 21, 2020
Irdk how else to say it but Nia Jax is a trash wrestler. She could have seriously injured Kairi, who just 4 months ago suffered a concussion. What's worse is Nia uses people's worries to try and get herself over. WWE needs to discipline this woman. #RAW pic.twitter.com/BsQO6Arce5
— Tim Flaherty (@TimFlaherty823) April 21, 2020