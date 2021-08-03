Nia Jax Cut Open On Tonight’s RAW

Nia Jax wore a crimson mask during tonight’s WWE RAW from Chicago.

RAW featured Jax going up against Rhea Ripley, their first time wrestling each other in singles action. At one point Jax had Ripley up for a powerbomb, but Ripley slid out and turned that into a takedown. Jax suffered a cut near her eye on Ripley’s way down to the mat, and immediately started to bleed. Jax immediately started bleeding and one half of her face was covered in blood. She continued to bleed for the next several minutes of the match, and at one point appeared to wave the referee off when he offered assistance.

The match ended with Shayna Baszler getting on the apron to distract Ripley. This led to Ripley rolling Jax up for the pin to win. After the match, the tension between Jax and Baszler continued as Jax continued to bleed from the cut on her face. Baszler stormed out of the ring after having words with Jax, right before Ripley came back into the ring and superkicked Jax, then slammed her with the Riptide for a pop from the crowd.

Here are pictures/video clips from the match-

Nia Jax was busted open pic.twitter.com/3NCmm46dKP — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 3, 2021

Nia jax got her eye busted open tonight. Bleeding half the match. 😬 pic.twitter.com/B2igWOWWi1 — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) August 3, 2021

Damn, Nia looking gnarly with the added blood. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dqwBftg5oQ — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) August 3, 2021