Nia Jax Double Downs On Her Opinions About Vaccines and Calls Out Her Critics

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released 18 wrestlers from the main roster and NXT on November 4th 2021. It was reported that several wrestlers including Nia Jax were possibly released due to not being vaccinated.

Nia (Lina Fanene) became a trending topic on Twitter as she responded to a fan’s comment about her anti-vaccination Instagram post from last year:

“Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo”

She also responded to a claim that she injured “everyone” in the ring:

“First of all, I did not. Second, do you guys just whack off to wrestling dirt sheets all the time or do you actually go out and live your life in the real world? Honest question.”

There’s a support group starting for all the trolls who want to give me their opinion, its called ‘Eat shit you loser and get a life.’”

First of all, I did not.

Here was a response to a fan comment about her being reckless in the ring:

“Another soft, weak loser. You sit online and talk about people who actually get out and do things you could only imagine doing.”