Nia Jax Drops Almost 50 Pounds Since October (Photo)

Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) is changing her life for the better.

On Twitter, the former WWE star announced that she had lost 48 pounds since October and thanked Charlotte Flair for her assistance.

Following is a tweet from Fanene:

“Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: “I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight” @MsCharlotteWWE to me: “please let me help you! You got this woman” Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs🥺🙏🏽 Sends me killer workouts and motivates me 💪🏾🥺”

Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: “I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight”@MsCharlotteWWE to me: “please let me help you! You got this woman” Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs🥺🙏🏽 Sends me killer workouts and motivates me 💪🏾🥺 — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) April 16, 2023

Fanene was released from WWE in 2021. She was brought back for the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January, but she is not currently under contract with the company.

You can check out a recent photo of Fanene below: