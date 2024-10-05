Nia Jax: ‘I Was Just Told That Technically January 3 Is The International Launch For WWE On Netflix’

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how she was just told that technically January 3 is the international launch for the company on Netflix and then January 6 is the launch in the United States as RAW premieres on Netflix.

Jax said, “I mean, it is a whole different level of WWE. Nick Khan and Triple H have taken this company to the next level. It’s pretty incredible, we’re about to be in 80% of the world, coming up in January. I was just told that technically January 3 is the international launch for WWE on Netflix, and then January 6 is here in the United States for Raw to go to Netflix. It’s gonna be huge. That’s something that we’ve never had. I’m sitting here, before I’d be at airports and I could be not noticed, but now I think every time we go somewhere, anywhere we are…we were at some random local coffee restaurant, and they were like, ‘It’s Tiffy Time!’ They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, Nia Jax.’ So we are so mainstream, almost, which is kind of a cool thing, even though we still feel very humbled. But it’s very awesome.”

