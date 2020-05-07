Nia Jax On Becky Lynch Being A Hard Worker & Her Infamous Punch

Nia Jax spoke with Kayla Braxton for her “Braxton Beat” show on the WWE Instagram account earlier today, as seen in the video below. Jax discussed her November 2018 punch to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and if that punch was responsible for Lynch turning into “The Man” in WWE. Braxton asked Jax if she feels like she helped Becky become The Man, and Jax responded with nothing but praise for her.

“I won’t take anything away from Becky Lynch, you know, she’s so boastful of herself,” Jax said (H/T to Sportskeeda). She worked hard and granted, that night, however it happened, will go down in infamy, and I’m not gonna say I helped create her. I think that it was an opportunity that happened that night and she became an icon.”

Jax continued and called Becky a hard worker, who was able to make the best of the opportunity that was presented to her. Jax still deals with social media fan criticism over the punch that gave Lynch a bloody nose on the road to Survivor Series 2018. Lynch would go on to win the WrestleMania 35 main event a few months later, over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and continues to be at the top of WWE. Below is the full “Braxton Beat” episode with Jax: