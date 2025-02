WWE star Nia Jax spoke with Ring the Belle on various topics, including how her opponents are tough and they can handle being on the receiving end of her finisher, the Annihilator.

Jax said, “I’ve been having a good time with it. These girls are tough, they can handle it. If they want to get in the ring with Nia Jax, you gotta be ready to get literally annihilated.”

You can check out Jax’s comments in the video below.

