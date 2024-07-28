Nia Jax Questions If Bayley’s Had A Memorable WWE Career

2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Nia Jax appeared on an episode of the SmackDown Lowdown, where she talked about a number of topics including how WWE Women’s Champion Bayley hasn’t had a memorable WWE career.

Jax said, “As a matter of fact, I’m always confident. I didn’t need any more confidence. I have all the confidence that I’m gonna beat Bayley at SummerSlam. You know, I’ll give it to Bayley. She’s had quite the career. But I mean, if you really think about it, is any of it memorable? She’s the champ right now. She’s been a Grand Slam champ for a little bit. But can you really just pinpoint any kind of memorable moment Bayley’s ever had? But it will be memorable when I squash her at SummerSlam and become your new Women’s Champion and also your Queen of the Ring. Aren’t you so lucky?”

You can check out Jax’s comments in the video below.

