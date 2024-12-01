Nia Jax Reacts To Suggestion That She Should Change Her Profile Picture To A Trash Can

After the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE, New York-based podcast host JD recommended that Women’s Champion Nia Jax use a garbage can as her X profile photo.
Jax responded, “Omg those are my colors!! Thank you! When you get into a ring to entertain people, leave your family, miss out out on life events, pour your blood, sweat and tears to do so… I want to be front row, because regardless of the outcome I want to congratulate you on being vulnerable.”
Jax and Liv Morgan’s team lost to Rhea Ripley’s team at Survivor Series in a War Games match.
