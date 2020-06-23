Nia Jax Recalls Thinking She Was In Trouble Before WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax recalled how she thought she was in trouble when she suddenly got added to the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match, while talking with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport. Here is what she had to say:

“I didn’t know about that till the show started. We were preparing for the Women’s Royal Rumble and we were rehearsing in the ring and whatnot when someone said Johnny Ace needs to talk to you and I couldn’t find Johnny, and then someone said Vince needs to talk to you, and I couldn’t find Vince. It was a crazy day, right? And I was wondering, ‘Gosh, what did I do? I must be in trouble?’ Okay so let me just keep going and rehearsing.’ The doors are opening, the show’s started, we are all getting ready. Then finally Johnny Ace finds me, and he was like, ‘Nia, you know you’re in the men’s Rumble right?’ I said, ‘What? No, you’re kidding right?’ He’s like, ‘No you’re in the Men’s Rumble.’”

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re in a spot with Randy, Dolph, Rey, and you’re doing something with R-Truth. Go worry about the women’s match and then we will figure out the men’s match after you’re done. Come back here.’”