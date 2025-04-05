Nia Jax Responds To Reports About WWE Absence

Nia Jax has broken her silence amid growing speculation about her recent absence from WWE television, setting the record straight in a brief but pointed social media post.

Jax has not appeared on WWE programming since March 1st, when she teamed with Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Since then, no official explanation had been provided for her absence, leading to questions among fans.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes, via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, reported that Jax had not been medically cleared, which was said to be the reason for her time off. The nature of the rumored injury was not disclosed.

However, Jax took to social media to refute the report, simply writing: “False.”

Her short but direct response has reignited curiosity about her status, as WWE has yet to provide a formal update or include her in any ongoing storylines. Whether Jax is dealing with a different issue or simply being kept off TV for creative reasons remains unclear.