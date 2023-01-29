Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match

Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE.

Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in recent days about her possible return, which proved to be true. It’s unclear whether she’ll be back full-time. She was attacked by the other women in the ring when she entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match, but she fought them off and then stood face to face and brawled with Raquel Rodriguez.

It took a Rip Tide from Rhea Ripley and everyone else in the ring to knock Jax out.

The biggest other surprises and returns in the match were Chelsea Green, Natalya, Piper Niven coming out and no longer using the Doudrop name, Michelle McCool, and Nia Jax, who entered at #30. WWE NXT was represented by Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Here are highlights from the match:

