Nia Jax, Paige, Renee Young, Alexa Bliss and others recently did a Twitch stream. During the stream, Nia Jax said she was cleared to return in November of 2019.

She said, “Take it from somebody who has had a year off. After a certain amount of time, you get really bored with the time off and you want to go back to work. I was technically cleared in November and I’ve been sitting around on my ass waiting to come back.“