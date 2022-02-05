Nia Jax Speaks Out On Her Punch That Busted Open Becky Lynch In 2018

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Nia Jax addressed her punch that busted open Becky Lynch just prior to the 2018 WWE Survivor Series PPV:

“Yeah, it was right before Survivor Series where I think she and Ronda [Rousey] were gonna have a singles. So Smackdown was invading. The producer of that match, I won’t name names, basically was like, ‘This needs to look real. Say sorry, later.’ We were all like, okay, cool. Like, let’s go, let’s have fun, whatever. Being the larger person, I feel as though people feel, ‘Oh, we can hit the shit out of her. She’ll be fine’, which is true. Like for the most part, like I get wailed and whatever. I’m okay. I just remember when they invaded, I felt everybody came after me, which is okay, but like, I was getting nailed in the back of my head. I’m like, geez Louise. Okay, I get it. Then, I continued to get punched in the back of the frickin’ head and I was like, Good lord. I just turned around and I really just like, go to clear the person. Whatever angles I show. My face wasn’t close. I didn’t punch her. But it did connect. I didn’t even realize it was Becky. I honestly thought it was Lana. Then I look around and I’m like, Oh my gosh, there’s blood everywhere. Then I look and I’m like, Oh crap, Becky’s down. Then we go to the segment, everything happens, and I’m like, shit was that me? Like I was like, Oh crap, get backstage. She got taken up to medical immediately, and I’m worried about her, like what’s going on? Then I’m also freaking out because they’re slowly replaying it.”

“Kevin [Dunn] sends the replayed events in gorilla and it’s replaying slow and they’re cutting to every frickin’ angle. I was like, I’m so screwed. So I go to check on her and of course, medicals, like ‘everybody out.’ I’ll give her some space because everybody wants to make sure she is okay. I went to Vince [McMahon] and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry’, and he was laughing and he was just like, ‘Well, it’s not ballet.’ So then I walk away. I was like, leave it alone. Then I’m like texting Becky making sure she’s okay and just bugging the shit out of her. And of course, she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s fine.’”