Nia Jax Talks About Interest In WWE Showdown Against Jordynne Grace

Nia Jax wants a piece of “The Juggernaut.”

During a new interview with Screen Rant, Nia Jax spoke about the WWE and TNA Wrestling multi-year partnership, expressing interest in a potential future showdown against Jordynne Grace.

“I think it’s incredible,” Jax said of the WWE/TNA deal. “I think it’s great that we partnered up. TNA has always been such a great company. I’ve seen so many talents come from there, and Naomi was there recently, and having her come back – I love [Naomi]. She’s one of my favorite human beings.”

Jax continued, “Currently, I’m not sure. I think she’s… I’m not sure what happened, but Jordynne Grace is probably my number one that I’d like to get in the ring with. She’s short and stocky, but she’s super strong and imposing, and I love watching her work. When she came to the Rumble last year, it was really cool to sit and chat with her and hear a lot of her ideas. I think she’s an incredible talent. TNA is full of great talent, so it’s going to be a really great partnership.”

