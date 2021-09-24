Nia Jax’s Status With WWE After Being Attacked By Shayna Baszler

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced the following regarding what happened between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the September 20th 2021 edition of RAW:

“Nia Jax suffered an elbow posterior fracture and dislocation to her left elbow which will require surgery after a vicious attack by Shayna Baszler last Monday on Raw. She will be out for an undisclosed amount of time. Stay locked to WWE social and digital platforms for the latest updates.”

Regarding this report, Dave Meltzer wrote that “obviously no injury happened in that match and the angle was a cover story to explain her absence going forward.” Meltzer added that Nia is “expected to be out of action for some time.”